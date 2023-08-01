Dulquer Salmaan's Action-thriller King Of Kotha To Hit Cinemas On THIS Date

The wait is finally over for Dulquer Salmaan fans as the much-awaited movie King of Kotha has locked its release date. The action-packed thriller is all set to hit theatres on August 24, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Onam. With the film’s release date now confirmed, excitement is building among fans, who have high hopes for this ambitious project.

Directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, King of Kotha is reported to have been made on a budget of approximately Rs 50 crore, making it one of Dulquer’s most ambitious ventures to date. The film is jointly backed by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, and Anikha Surendran. The cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi, while the music score is composed by Jakes Bejoy, who also penned the songs alongside Shaan Rahman.

The film was officially announced in July 2021, and production commenced in September 2022, wrapping up in February 2023. During this period, King of Kotha managed to create significant buzz on social media, generating heightened curiosity among moviegoers.

In addition to the anticipation surrounding the film’s release, reports suggest that King of Kotha has already made a massive pre-release business in the Malayalam cinema industry. The digital, satellite, and music rights have reportedly been sold for around Rs 40 crore. Sony Music secured the audio rights by paying around Rs 5 crore. The digital and satellite rights are estimated to be around Rs 35 crore, as per industry insiders.

Dulquer Salmaan, previously seen portraying the role of Ram in the epic historical drama film Sita Ramam, will be seen in a completely different avatar as a don in King of Kotha. The second-look poster, which was recently unveiled by the makers, took the internet by storm. In the poster, Dulquer Salmaan is seen sporting a fierce look, clad in a green shirt and black trousers, standing against a giant Jeep while holding a cigarette in his hands. The actor shared the striking poster on his official Instagram handle, igniting a wave of excitement among his devoted fanbase.