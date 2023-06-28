Dulquer Salmaan’s Gangster Look In King Of Kotha Teaser Wins Hearts; Fans Call Him ‘Mind Blowing’

Dulquer Salmaan’s highly anticipated film ‘King of Kotha’ will soon be hitting the big screens. The makers released the teaser today. The 1 minute 34 second teaser instantly became viral among fans and cinephiles. Sharing the same of social media, he wrote, “Hold your breath as we present the action-packed Teaser of #KingOfKotha. Get ready for a blast this ONAM 2023!#KingOfKothaTeaser #OutNow.”

The teaser was no less than a visual treat. It gave a glimpse of Dulquer’s intense look with the much-needed suave. He was also seen holding weapons. Fans couldn’t keep calm and started trending ‘King Of Kotha’, and Dulquer Salmaan’s name on Twitter.

Have a look :

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, King Of Kotha is Dulquer Salmaan’s dream project. The teaser was released in multiple languages today. Truly, the film promises to be a massive entertainer. Apart from Dulquer, Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna and Anikha Surendran play pivotal roles.

Just a few days back, Dulquer Salmaan also dropped a video introducing all to the ‘people of Kotha’. The character announcement video introduced the audience to the key characters of the film in an intriguing sketch format. It revealed that Shabeer Kallarakkal, known for playing Dancing Rose in Sarpatta Parambarai, will be playing the role of Kannan in King of Kotha. The film will also feature Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Chemban Vinod as Ranjith, Gokul Suresh as Tony, and Shammi Thilakan as Ravi. Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran will also star in the movie in key roles.

Scheduled for release around the festive season of Onam this year, Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films aim to capitalize on the holiday spirit and the incredible popularity of Dulquer Salmaan. Making his directorial debut, Abhilash Joshiy helms the movie, while the music is composed by Shaan Rahman and Jake’s Bejoy.