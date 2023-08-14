Dulquer Salman's King Of Kotha Thrills Fans With Trailer, Glowing Posters Ahead Of August Release

The anticipation for the upcoming action thriller film King of Kotha is reaching new heights as its trailer, released just four days ago, has already garnered a staggering 16 million views. The buzz surrounding the movie continues to intensify with the unveiling of a unique and attention-grabbing poster concept: glow-in-the-dark posters. This innovative marketing strategy has piqued the curiosity of audiences across the country, adding to the growing excitement for the film.

One of the previous posters that captured widespread attention features Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan, portraying a rugged and determined character. Holding a gun in one hand and a cigarette in the other, Salmaan’s fierce expression exudes undeniable swag. The cast and crew of the film are actively engaging with fans on social media, releasing intriguing posters, teasers, and introductory videos of the actors, further elevating the hype and setting high expectations for the movie’s release.

The film’s storyline revolves around Raju, a former footballer who transforms into a gangster to protect his hometown, Kotha, and its inhabitants. With a star-studded ensemble cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, and many others, King of Kotha promises to deliver a riveting cinematic experience.

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy and written by Abhilash N. Chandran, the film is a collaborative effort between Wayfarer Films and Zed Studios. Nimish Ravi’s cinematography adds a visually stunning element to the movie. The soundtrack, composed by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman, has already garnered attention with two released songs.

Scheduled for release on August 24, King of Kotha boasts a substantial budget of Rs 50 crore. The film is set to hit the screens not only in its original Malayalam version but also in dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, allowing a broader audience to experience its thrill. The movie’s teaser launched a month ago, has already amassed a remarkable 13 million views, underscoring the fervent interest in its release.