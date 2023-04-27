CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dunki Fan Video: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu Shoot for Scene In Kashmir In Viral Clip; Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 10:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu were spotted filming for Dunki in Kashmir. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are shooting for Dunki in Kashmir and a video of the same has surfaced online. In the video, Shah Rukh was seen dressed in a red bomber jacket with a shirt underneath and a pair of black pants whereas Taapsee was seen wearing a pale bomber jacket with denim pants.

In the video, the duo was seen shooting a scene in the open. The video was originally shared by GKTV and eventually circulated by fans on Twitter. As the video goes viral, reports are also doing the rounds suggesting that the Bollywood film’s Kashmir schedule has been wrapped.

As per Greater Kashmir, Rajkumar Hirani and his team were shooting at a famous resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district for the last three days. “The shooting for a portion of the movie scheduled at Sonamarg has been completed and the crew is returning to Srinagar. Some portion of a song is likely to be shot in south Kashmit on Thursday," a source told the publication.

It is also reported that the crew is slated to head back to Mumbai on Friday after shooting in various outdoor locations, including Dal Lake in Srinagar. A source also told the outlet, “Dunki would be SRK’s most out-of-the-box film since Swades.”

Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film. This marks Shah Rukh’s first association with director Rajkumar Hirani and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. It is also rumoured that Vicky Kaushal is in the movie.

