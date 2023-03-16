Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Henry Cavill’s Superman Exit, Says ‘We Put Our Best Foot Forward…’

Ever since James Gunn issued a statement regarding the exit of Henry Cavill as Superman, DCU fans have been aghast. The big revelation came after the controversial changes in the DC universe, with the appointment of new co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, with this, the potential sequel to Black Adam was also shelved. Recently, during the Oscars Red Carpet, Dwayne Johnson aka Black Adam reflects on the DC Universe overhaul that put a pin in his plans for a Black Adam-Superman crossover movie.

Henry Cavill marked an appearance as Superman in DC’s latest release, Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam. He was featured in a post-credit scene for the movie, leaving fans excited for more Superman appearances in the future. And unfortunately, DC also canceled the third installment of the Wonder Woman movie by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot.

Last December, Dwayne had posted a statement on his Twitter that DC and his production company, Seven Bucks, which said “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

Now, per a new report in Variety, the Jumanji star spoke further about the future of Black Adam and said, “All that I can do, and all that we could do when we were making Black Adam, was to put our best foot forward and surround ourselves with the best people and deliver the best movie we could. Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple shots, but that’s just the business of it. It’s almost like when you have a pro football team and your quarterback wins championships and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, ‘Not my coach, not my quarterback. I’m going to go with somebody new.’”

The new Superman movie is scheduled for release in 2025. It will be written by James Gunn and focus on a much younger version of the Superman, titled Superman: Legacy. DCU fanatics have high hopes from the film, especially after Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman from the Superhero universe.

Read all the Latest Movies News here