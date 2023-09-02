DYK Boman Irani Was Told He Was A 'Miscast' For Khosla Ka Ghosla?

Khosla Ka Ghosla, released in 2006, continues to tickle the funny bone of audiences and holds a special place in the hearts of many. Beyond the flawless cast and hilarious storyline, the movie also played a pivotal role, in forging a friendship between Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, a bond that has remained strong over the years. Now, 17 years after the film’s release, Boman recently shared a photo of the two actors, one from the film’s set and another from more recent times. In the same post, the actor also shared that initially, many considered him miscast for his role in Khosla Ka Ghosla, but he proved everyone wrong.

The actor revealed, “Until Khosla Ka Ghosla I had only played characters from Mumbai. This was a first, to be cast as a Delhi boy. I was told I was miscast. That’s all it took for me to prove everyone wrong. But without the encouragement of Dibakar Banerjee, Jaideep Sahni and buddy Anupam Kher it would not have happened.”

Talking about his friendship with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani wrote, “From this shaky handshake to a 17 year old friendship. What a lovely journey. To many more Uunchais.”

Soon after Boman Irani shared the post, Anupam Kher, touched by the gesture, wrote, “Thank you my friend for love, warmth, appreciation and generosity. You are unique and hugely talented man. And I am proud to be your friend. Love and prayers always.”

Fans of the two stars and movie, Khosla Ka Ghosla were excited and reacting to the post, a user wrote, “It was such an incredible movie. Loved Khosla ka Ghosla. Can never forget that epic dialogue ‘Aap party hain ki broker’ and ‘Aap chup rehne ka kya lenge.’ You were outstanding in that ‘Khurana’ role sir,” another wrote, “Such a classic film. One that has to be re-watched every few months for me.”

The Dibakar Banerjee directorial features a talented star cast, including Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, along with Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in key roles. The film revolves around Kamal Kishore Khosla, a resident of Delhi and his family’s determination to regain their land, which has been illegally seized by a builder, Khurana portrayed by Irani.

Khosla Ka Ghosla makers faced challenges in finding a buyer for nearly two years after its completion. Although distributors where prising the film, but they refused to finance. Finally, UTV Motion Pictures stepped in and took on the distribution of the film. To everyone’s surprise, the movie was loved by viewers and critics, eventually earning the prestigious National Award for Best Feature Film.

The movie was later remade in Tamil in 2008 titled, Poi Solla Porom and in Kannada language as Rame Gowda vs Krishna Reddy.