DYK Idris Elba Nearly Lost His Life In Attempt To Save A Woman From Abusive Partner?

Idris Elba, known for his performances in notable films such as The Suicide Squad, Pacific Rim, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, recalled one harrowing encounter from his time in the US. During a recent interview, he opened up about a challenging situation he faced when he intervened to protect a woman from her abusive partner. The situation left him in a difficult spot.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, Idris Elba bravely shared the near-death experience he encountered. All he was trying to do was to protect the woman from her partner outside a club. As he stood up for the woman’s dignity and tried to defuse the situation, it rapidly escalated, putting his life in grave danger. Reflecting on the gravity of the situation, Elba stated, “I nearly lost my f****** life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club.”

“A guy (was) whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll fucking kill you,’ and so on. I come ‘round and I go ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’” he added. However, the man misunderstood him and thought he was trying to woo his girlfriend.

Idris Elba revealed the situation quickly escalated to a life-threatening level when the aggressor pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at his face. “He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talkin’ ’bout my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her. I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man,’” he added.

While the exact details of the incident remain undisclosed, the London-born actor was lucky enough to escape the situation unharmed. He even mentioned how important it is to avoid unnecessary risks.

Work-wise, Idris Elba’s latest series Hijack was released on OTT platform. This crime melodrama depicts a gripping real-time account of a plane hijacking. Previously, Idris Elba opened up about his flying experience during a discussion about the series. Although he is not afraid of flying, he admitted to experiencing uneasiness on long flights and during turbulent conditions. In addition to acting, Idris Elba last month delighted fans by sharing his single titled We Run the Area. He will next be seen in the series Knuckles.