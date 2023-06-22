DYK Marrying Ajay Devgn Was A 'Tough Decision' For Kajol? Here's Why

Kajol is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. After enthralling fans with Salaam Venky, Kajol is set to take on the role of a lawyer in the upcoming OTT series, The Trial. The plot revolves around the hard decisions Kajol’s character makes when she faces difficult circumstances in life. In a recent interview, the actress candidly revealed that she has faced tough choices in her personal life too, one of them being her decision to marry Ajay Devgn.

Speaking to IANS, Kajol said, “Actually, a lot of instances in my life made me make tough decisions. The fact that I got married at the peak of my career, the fact that I actually joined the film industry, it was a game changer for me because I didn’t know whether I wanted to join the film industry or not." Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999 after dating each other for a few years. They are parents to two children, a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug.

During the interview, Kajol also revealed that she initially had mixed feelings about joining the profession. However, her father, renowned producer Shomu Mukherjee, advised her to be absolutely certain before making a decision. Kajol recounted his words, stating, “You’re never going to get rid of this paint on your face. Once you put it on, it’s on forever." At that moment, she believed she could remove it whenever she desired. However, as time passed, Kajol acknowledged that her father’s words proved to be true.

In the web series The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon Dhokha, Kajol takes on the role of Noyonika Sengupta. Noyonika was once a housewife, but her life takes a dramatic turn when her husband, portrayed by Jisshu Sengupta, becomes embroiled in a scandal and is imprisoned. Forced to confront the challenging circumstances, Noyonika decides to revive her career as a lawyer. The series delves into her journey as she fights for justice and navigates the complexities of the legal system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The Disney+ Hotstar series, helmed by Suparn Verma, is an Indian adaptation of the American series The Good Wife, which stars Julianna Margulies. The show debuted in 2009 and has seven seasons. It came to an end in 2016. The remake will also star Sheeba Chaddha, and Kubbra Sait, among others.