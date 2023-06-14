DYK Mithun Chakraborty Encouraged Daughter-In-Law Madalsa Sharma To Join Anupamaa?

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, son of actor Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita Bali, recently opened up about his wife Madalsa Sharma’s success in the television industry. Madalsa, who is a part of Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, has gained a massive fan following with the portrayal of Kavya Shah in the show. Well, all thanks to Mithun Chakraborty. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Mahaakshay revealed that it was his father Mithun who pushed Madalsa to take up Anupamaa.

“Dad told her that if you get a chance on television, don’t lose that opportunity because his second innings came from television, from Dance India Dance," Mahaakshay told Siddharth Kannan. Madalsa was given this chance during the pandemic when most of television programs were not doing well.

Mahaakshay added that ever since Madalsa took up Anupamaa, she gained immense success, and now “she doesn’t have time to sit at home." He further added that his dad has been very lucky for his wife. Madalsa Sharma has become a household name after starring in Anupamaa. She was introduced as an antagonist in the show but eventually underwent a character transformation.

Meanwhile, Mahaakshay Chakraborty also spoke fondly about his father, Mithun. When asked about why Mithun took up “B-grade films" at one point in his career, Mahaakshay said, “He did it for us, he did it for the hotel. Every unit from Bollywood movies, and also from the South, they’d stay at our hotel, so there was always an influx. He was doing it for the money." However, he added that none of those films his father made were in loss. If the producers spent Rs 70 lakh on the shoot, they would have received about Rs 1 crore in return. Mahaaakshay said that his father never had any moral doubts. “Everything he does, he does it for us. I’m very proud to say this, that his first and last thought is always his family," he added.

Mithun Chakraborty, an Indian actor, gained significant popularity among the younger generation through his participation as a judge on the reality show Dance India Dance in 2009.