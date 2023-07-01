Dynamic Duo Vidharth And Kalaiyarasan Set To Star In Intriguing Tamil Crime Thriller

Actors Vidharth and Kalaiyarasan are all set to share screen space in a crime thriller film. Produced by Trending Entertainment and White Horse Studios, the film is written and directed by Sago Ganesan. Joining them in the lead roles are Trigun and Santhosh Prathap. Currently, the shooting of the film is underway at a rapid pace in Chennai. In an interview, director Sago Ganesan revealed some details about the film’s storyline. The murder of a factory’s General Manager becomes the central mystery, with four workers emerging as the primary suspects: a mechanic (played by Vidharth), the assistant manager (Kalaiyarasan), the owner (Trigun), and a new recruit (Teju Ashwini). John Vijay portrays the character of a general manager. Each suspect holds a secret, and the narrative delves into their backgrounds and motivations.

Sago Ganesan also shared that both Santhosh Prathap and Vidharth will be seen in different avatars, showcasing their versatility as actors. Santhosh will be portraying the role of an imaginary friend, adding an intriguing dimension to the film.

The cast of the film includes Athulya Chandra, Swetha Dorathy, and Radha in prominent roles. Ajeesh is in charge of the music, while NS Udhayakumar handles the cinematography and V Ramar takes care of the editing. The first schedule of the film has already been completed, and the release is anticipated in late August or early September this year.

Vidharth, known for his impactful performances, gained recognition with his major role in the critically acclaimed film Myna. Since then, he has been a part of several successful projects. His recent appearance was in the 2022 Tamil film Aattral, where he garnered praise for his portrayal.

Kalaiyarasan, too, has been establishing himself as a prominent actor in the South Indian film industry. He was last seen in the Malayalam film Charles Enterprises, where his performance received positive feedback from the audience.

Fans of both actors eagerly await their collaboration in this intriguing crime thriller, which promises an engaging storyline and stellar performances.