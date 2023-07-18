Watch: Eminem Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage For Unforgettable Detroit Concert Moment

Ed Sheeran’s concert at Ford Field in Detroit was an absolute spectacle. The pop sensation delivered an epic surprise that will be etched in the memories of everyone present. Setting the stage for a thrilling moment, Sheeran revealed that he and his band had recently rehearsed Eminem’s iconic track, Lose Yourself. As the familiar beats began to play, the crowd of approximately 65,000 fans erupted with excitement. And to their sheer delight, Eminem, dressed in a hoodie, emerged on stage for an impromptu performance. The stadium was engulfed in cheers and hoots as these two powerhouse artists delivered a collaboration that surpassed all expectations.

Videos capturing the remarkable moment at Ed Sheeran’s concert are doing rounds on the internet. After announcing that he and his band had rehearsed the iconic track Lose Yourself, Ed Sheeran began performing the song. Suddenly, to everyone’s surprise, Eminem himself appeared on stage, taking over just where Sheeran left off. “Detroit, stand up!" Eminem said leaving the crowd breathless. Needless to say, this priceless moment left a lasting impact on the live audience. In case you missed it, check out the videos here:

In another video from the concert, Ed Sheeran and Eminem took a brief pause after their first performance. Ed Sheeran, addressing the crowd, posed a question to the fans while pointing towards Eminem. Sheeran shared that originally Eminem had planned to perform only one song, but he insisted that coming on stage in Detroit demanded more than that. “Can I just say one thing?" he said before adding “He was gonna come on and do one song, and I said, ‘you can’t come on in Detroit and just do one song.’ Do you want another song?" The enthusiastic fans wholeheartedly agreed, cheering for the duo to continue their incredible collaboration. In response to it, Sheeran and Eminem treated the audience to their rendition of the 2000 hit “Stan."

The crowd was undoubtedly thrilled to witness these two musical powerhouses perform together. Eminem’s surprise appearance held a special significance for many fans, as it marked his first impromptu performance in Detroit since his memorable collaboration with Drake in 2016. This cameo by Eminem undoubtedly became the standout moment of Ed Sheeran’s incredible concert.