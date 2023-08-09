Eesha Rebba Is All Hearts For Her Fans In New Instagram Post, Know The Reason

South actress Eesha Rebba recently shared some adorable pictures on social media. The photos show her posing for the camera, and making an adorable gesture for her fans. In the first picture, she flashes a cute smile at the camera. In the next picture, she makes a pout. In the photos, she can be seen creating a heart shape with her hands. Eesha looks gorgeous in a white crop-top, paired with grey-coloured trousers.

Her hair is left open, while she is donning a no-makeup makeup look. Her caption reads, “Thank you for all the love and support pouring in for #Alivelu.” Eesha Rebba refers to her character Alivelu from her web series Dayaa, which was recently released on OTT. Her fans have left their comments on the post. One user commented, “Awesome great performance. good luck with your upcoming movies.” Another user said, “Dressing is excellent.” A third comment said, “Love you, Eesha.” Many others have praised her too in the comments section.

Eesha Rebba is currently featuring in the web show Dayaa, alongside JD Chakravarthy, who is playing the titular role. She is playing the role of Alivelu, Dayaa’s wife. The show is directed by Pavan Sadineni. It is based on the Bangladeshi web series called Taqdeer. It premiered on August 4, on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Eesha started her career in Telugu films with the movie Life is Beautiful, in 2012. As a first-time lead actress, she worked in the romantic film Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, which was released in 2013. In 2021, she made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Ottu. For her role in Ottu, she learned archery and kickboxing. Before debuting as an actress, she worked as a model in her college days, because of which the director Mohana Krishna Indraganti took note of her and called her for an audition.