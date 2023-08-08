Eesha Rebba’s Gorgeous Shimmer Dress Makes The Perfect Party-ready Look

Telugu actress Eesha Rebba has become a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She has also spread her wings to the Malayalam film industry and is slowly gaining prominence with her films in the South. Apart from her acting chops in the films, Eesha Rebba is also known for her style sense. Eesha recently shared a series of pictures of herself on Instagram. In the photos, Eesha looks stunning in a silver-wrapped dress. The shimmer mid-length dress accentuates her curves. She kept her accessories to the bare minimum, opting for only a pair of silver earrings. Eesha kept her hair, styled into wavy curls, open. She opted for a no-make make-up look for the day. Eesha Rebba also flaunted the tattoo on her right hand. In the caption of the post, she added a disco ball emoji. Fans are loving her photos and have showered her with praise. One of the fans called her “beautiful”, while another commented, “You look damn gorgeous.”

Eesha has been garnering praise for her recent web series, Dayaa, which is streaming on DisneyPlus Hotstar. She recently shared some behind-the-scenes moments from its shoot on Instagram. The Instagram reel shows Eesha in her character, shooting at a beach. She even added the magnificent view of a sunset, which she witnessed during the shooting.

“Alivelu forever etched in my heart… Thank you all for showering so much love on our series Dayaa. Big hug to the whole team of Dayaa. We did it!” she penned in the caption of the post.

Dayaa, directed by Pavan Sadineni, is an official adaptation of the Bengali series Taqdeer. The series also features JD Chakravarthy, Ramya Nambeesan, Josh Ravi and Vishupriya in pivotal roles.