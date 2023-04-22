Eid 2023: Salman Khan Poses With Salim Khan, Aayush Sharma And Others for Perfect Family Photo

People around the world are celebrating the festival of Eid today i.e on April 22. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. As people celebrate the festival by sending wishes to others, Bollywood celebs are not far behind in giving glimpses into their respective Eid celebrations. Thus, Aayush Sharma’s special Eid post doesn’t come as a surprise.

On Saturday, Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram handle and greeted his fans with a wholesome family picture that featured almost everyone from Salman Khan’s family posing for a group snap. The pic consisted of Salman Khan sporting a black T-Shirt, Aayush Sharma standing beside wife Arpita Khan, Arbaaz Khan looking dapper in a white kurta, Sohail Khan in a white T-shirt, Salim Khan in a denim shirt and Helen looking elegant in a white saree. Others that also made it into the family picture were Nirvan Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Ayaan Agnihotri. Aayush Sharma wrote in the caption, “Eid Mubarak (with a smiling emoji)".

Following the post, fans swarmed the comment section with Eid wishes. One of them wrote, “Eid Mubarak!" Another one commented, “Beautiful family pic(with heart emoji)". Someone else said, “Eid Mubarak Ho Bhai with family!(heart emojis)". A fan stated, “Eid Mubarak Aayush Bhai!" Another one wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone! Nice family photo (with fire emoji)".

On the work front, Aayush Sharma is awaiting the release of action-entertainer Ruslaan. Currently in post-production, it co-stars debutante Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagatpathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. It is directed by director Katyayan Shivpuri and is gearing up for a 2023 release.

