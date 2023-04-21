Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Reunite to Give Fans BEST Eidi Gift, Netizens Say 'SRK Ko Bhi Bula Lete'

Eid wishes have come in from Salman Khan and Aamir Khan already! On Friday night, as the Eid Chand appeared, Salman took to Instagram to reveal that he reunited with Aamir on the eve of Eid. On the occasion, Salman looked dapper in a black ensemble, wearing a black formal shirt and a pair of formal pants whereas Aamir was seen wearing a tad more casual outfit. The Laal Singh Chaddha star was seen wearing a blue tee, sporting a mustache and a pair of glasses.

Sharing the picture, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor wrote, “Chand Mubarak 🌙." Fans were thrilled to see the Andaaz Apna Apna stars reunite for Eid. “The Iconic Amar-Prem Jodi is back 🔥so good to see you and aamir, bhai," a comment read. “Amar - prem ki jodi is back 😍❤️" added another. “Mujhe toh Andaz Apna apna Yaad aagayi," a third fan said.

However, a few wished Shah Rukh was also a part of the frame. “Srk ko bhi bula lete Bhai," a fan wrote. “SRK ki kami hogyi bas," added another.

On the occasion of Eid, Salman released his multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While Salman headlined the film, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari.

News18’s review of the film reads: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t need you to put your grey matter to use and the makers are unapologetic about that. It is simplistic and run-of-the-mill and lacks novelty and even a purpose. It is sheer fluff and out-and-out popcorn entertainment. Keep your judgements and rationale aside and it might not disappoint you."

As for Aamir, the actor is taking a break from work currently. However, there have been rumours that he is in talks to produce a project and wanted Salman to star in it.

