Ekta Kapoor To Co-Produce Mohan Lal Starrer Pan-India Film Vrushabha; Details Inside

Ekta Kapoor is the face behind the boom of Indian television in India. Tv soaps produced by her such as Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki had attained cult status at its prime. She also ventured into OTT with the app AltBalaji when the space was considerably new in the Indian market. Now Ekta is ready to tread another uncharted territory by

bankrolling her first ever pan-India film Vrushabha starring Mohanlal.

As per the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the film which is mounted at a whopping budget of Rs. 200 crores will also be co-produced by AVS Studios and Connect Media, “This would be Ekta’s first Pan India film. She is meeting the film’s leading actor, Megastar Mohanlal, today at Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios, Mumbai where she would sign the papers and then become one of the producers of this highly-awaited film," the source revealed.

The Nand Kishor directorial is expected to hit the theatres in 2024 in multiple languages such as Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Vrushabha is an emotional story told through generations and is billed as a high-octane father-son drama. The upcoming multilingual movie from production banner AVS Studios will have Mohanlal playing the role of a father, which, the makers say, will explore the struggle between two emotions-love and revenge.

Mohanlal, who is the star of hit Malayalam movies, including Drishyam, Company, Rajavinte Makan, Iruvar, and Janatha Garage, announced the project via his Twitter handle and wrote, “I’m excited to have signed in for “Vrushabha,” the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder. This multilingual movie is filled with action and emotion, and I seek all your support and blessings.”

Director Kishore speaking about the multilingual drama shared that he has been writing Vrushabha for the past five years and is now excited to bring it to the screen with megastar Mohanlal. He said in a statement that even after watching the film, it will remain with him for years.