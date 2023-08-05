Ektaa R Kapoor On Producing Films Rich In Diversity, Says 'I Don't Like To Stick To Genres'

Prepare to be captivated once again as Ektaa R Kapoor, the genius behind some of India’s most iconic television shows and films, gears up to revolutionize the entertainment landscape with a fresh wave of creativity. In a world where genres collide, narratives unravel, and boundaries crumble, Ektaa invites audiences on an exhilarating journey of cinematic exploration.

Embodying her title as the content czarina, Ektaa is all set to enchant audiences with a diverse array of stories, offering a refreshing change that will leave viewers spellbound. Among her upcoming projects, ‘Dream Girl 2’ stands out as a mass comedy that promises to tickle funny bones and serve as a delightful respite from the ordinary. This sequel, starring the talented Ayushmann Khurrana, holds the key to unlocking a realm of humor and entertainment that knows no bounds.

Ektaa R Kapoor says, “I’m doing a film with Rhea Kapoor, which is a coming-of-age story of a girl in her early thirties who is fighting conditioning versus individuality. It stars Bhumi Pednekar. The Hansal Mehta-Kareena starrer is an untitled Nordic Noir thriller. We are bringing back one of my favorite franchises, LSD 2. ‘The Crew’ is a comedy with three top actresses headlining the film. Dream Girl 2 is a mass comedy. I don’t like to stick to genres in films. I have to do a lot of that on television. So, this gives me a break from doing the same kind of content."

With Ektaa R Kapoor at the helm, the entertainment industry is in for a treat, as she continues to push boundaries, challenge norms, and redefine storytelling, one remarkable project at a time. Brace yourself for a cinematic journey like no other, as Ektaa weaves her magic, leaving us eagerly anticipating the wonders that await on the silver screen. Besides these, Ektaa Kapoor is also popular for producing cult-classic television shows like Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki to name a few.