Elegant Drapes To Vibrant Colours, A Look At Mouna Guddemane’s Gorgeous Saree Collection

TV actress-model Mouna Guddemane received love from the audiences for the portrayal of Charulatha in the series Ramachari, which premiered on Colors Kannada. The series also featured Rithvik Krupakar in the lead role. Mouna keeps creating a buzz on social media with her charming pictures. Her Instagram is full of different saree looks, exuding charm and elegance. For saree lovers and fashion enthusiasts who are fond of ethnic attire, Mouna Guddemane serves as an inspiration. Mouna often shares pictures and videos of herself, slaying in different traditional avatars. The recent saree she wore was an ivory-coloured heavily embellished one. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Kinda Gangubai feels.” Pairing the saree with heavy jewellery with sea-green pearl dropping, Mouna Guddemane wore shades to complete her look. She also wore subtle makeup and a small bindi to amp up her look.

Mouna Guddemane also shared a few pictures two weeks back. In the photos, she can be seen donning a beautiful pink Banarasi saree. She teamed the saree with a blue blouse and accessorised her outfit with a heavy gold necklace, bracelet, maang tikka, and a pair of earrings.

In another picture, Mouna Guddemane was seen wearing a lovely blue-dyed saree which she paired with a ruffled sleeve blouse. With open tresses and oversized studs complementing her saree, she went for a small bindi and a sleek necklace.

In this traditional saree look with a common colour combination of red and dark green, not only does she come off as graceful and stylish, but also proves that she can ace any look. Mouna Guddemane is seen wearing a heavy gold necklace, nath, and a pair of big earrings. She went for eyeliner, bindi, kajal, defined eyebrows along with contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick. She completed her look with a sleek bun hairstyle.