Elemental Director Peter Sohn Calls RRR 'Wild But Emotional', Leah Lewis Deems It 'Cinematic Gold'
Elemental Director Peter Sohn Calls RRR 'Wild But Emotional', Leah Lewis Deems It 'Cinematic Gold'

Elemental Director Peter Sohn and actor Leah Lewis are all praise for Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR.

The magic of Indian cinema knows no boundaries as the director and cast of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental find themselves captivated by the spectacular Indian movie, RRR. In a heartwarming display of mutual admiration, the Elemental team mentioned the grandeur and cinematic marvels presented by RRR, highlighting the profound impact it has had on their creative journey.

Director Peter Sohn, who helms the enchanting world of Elemental, expressed his awe for RRR, stating, “I saw RRR, that blew me away. I couldn’t believe it. It was wild but emotional, it had everything that you want, their musical numbers, it was amazing. I remember three songs from that movie. It was incredible". His words echo the sentiments of countless viewers worldwide who have been mesmerized by the magnificence of Indian cinema.

Leah Lewis, who voices Ember the pivotal character from the movie also joined in praising RRR, saying, “That was cinematic gold". The film’s ability to seamlessly blend elements of fantasy and breathtaking action resonated deeply with the Elemental cast, further solidifying the bond between these two cinematic powerhouses.

This mutual appreciation for RRR showcases the profound impact of cross-cultural exchange and how it enriches the creative process. The Elemental team’s admiration for Indian cinema, particularly RRR, not only reflects the universality of storytelling but also highlights the artistic connections that transcend geographical boundaries.

Disney and Pixar is set to release the enchanting world of “Elemental" in English & Hindi on 23rd June 2023, Only in cinemas.

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.
