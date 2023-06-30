Elli Avram Set Instagram On Fire With Her Bold Bikini Shoot, Sexy Photos Go Viral

Elli Avram is setting the internet on fire with her sensuous picture in a bikini. She never fails to impress her fans with her bold avatar. Recently also she shared another bold picture flaunting her perfect curves. Her latest picture in beachwear left her fans gasping for air.

The former Bigg Boss 7 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of monochrome pictures. She was seen wearing a printed bikini and was posing near the swimming pool. The actress did not wear any makeup and let her flawless skin take the center stage. Her caption reads, “They say, ‘Stay calm before the Storm’. As soon as she shared the pictures, it went viral. Fans were seen flooding the comment section. Many called her hot and dropped fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Absolutely Hot”.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

Elli AvrRam is known for her Hindi film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. She came to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss in 2013. Elli along with Aamir Khan had a special appearance in the Koi Jaane Na film song “Har Funn Maula”.

On the work front, she was last seen in Goodbye which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna. She will be next seen in Ganapath - Part 1. It is an upcoming sci-fi action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl and will be produced it under his banner Good Co in association with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment. It stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon.

The film was announced in November 2020. It is reported to have a budget of ₹150 crore. Ganapath - Part 1 was initially planned to release in December 2022, but was postponed. It is now scheduled for theatrical release on 20 October 2023, coinciding with Dussehra.