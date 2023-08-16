Alia Bhatt Fangirls Over Elvish Yadav, Writes ‘Systum’; Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Says ‘I Love U’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been the talk of the nation since its commencement. The netizens loved the ‘OTT avatars’ of the housemates. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The popular YouTuber left behind co-contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve to take the trophy home. This is the first time that a wild card entrant has won. Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card contestant and was identified as one of the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. Elvish also became the first wildcard contestant in the history of the show to take the trophy home.

The Elvish fever has reached Bollywood too! Recently during the promotion of a film, actress Alia Bhatt shared her feelings about the show. Alia, known for being candid, described Elvish as a “rocky personality" and said that she loves his sense of humor. When it came to Manisha, Alia affectionately dubbed her the “Rani of the show" for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants. However, it was Pooja who earned a special place in Alia’s heart, as she fondly referred to her as the ‘Rani of her ghar and parivaar’ (home and family).

When Elvish was told about the fact that Alia supported him, he couldn’t keep calm. “Kya baat kar rahe ho," she said to the media, post winning the show.

Now, during an Ask Me Anything session, when she was asked to say a few words about the YouTuber, she wrote “Systummm" and added a few red heart emojis. Elvish promptly shared the story and wrote, “I Love U".

Siddharth Yadav, popularly known as Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTber and social media influencer. He has a YouTube channel by his name which has over 12 million subscribers. Elvish rose to fame with his parodies and roast videos. Evish also has a stock market analysation and a clothing brand page on Instagram. Reportedly, Elvish took inspiration from YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and started his own YouTube channel in 2016.