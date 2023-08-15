Elvish Yadav Wins Bigg Boss OTT 2; Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone To Drop Figher Teaser On Aug 15

After 8 long weeks, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has found its winner in Elvish Yadav, while Abhishek Malhan was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show were Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. The winner took home the glamorous trophy and cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card contestant and was identified as one of the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. Elvish Yadav has also become the first wildcard contestant in the history of the show to take the trophy home. Earlier today, ‘Historic Wildcard Elvish’ was also trending on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen sharing the screen space together for Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is India’s first aerial action film and will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Now the makers of the much-awaited India’s first aerial action film ‘Fighter’, are all set to bring along the mega celebration for Independence Day with the ‘Spirit of Fighter’. While the audience has been eagerly waiting to experience more about this action entertainer, the director has indeed raised the bar of excitement while breaking this big announcement all set for its release tomorrow at 10 AM.

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the new song from Jawan titled Chaleya and he has brought back his trademark romance style on the big screen. The superstar, who is headlining Atlee’s Jawan, is seen romancing Tamil superstar Nayanthara in the song. Chaleya marks his first romantic song in over four years. His last love track was from Zero (2018). On Monday, Shah Rukh took to his social media platforms and shared the song.

Gadar 2 has secured a place in India’s 100 crore club, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in box office earnings. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie garnered more than ₹50 crore at the box office on its third day of screening. Featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film released in cinemas on August 11. According to the report, Gadar 2 earned ₹52 crore nett in India on its third day of release, as per early estimates. Gadar 2 earned the highest, so far, on Sunday. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, minted ₹40.1 crore on day one and ₹43.08 crore on day two. The total collection of the film at the domestic box office currently stands at ₹135.18 crore.

Sunny Deok and Akshay Kumar clashed at the box office over the weekend with Gadar 2 and OMG 2, respectively. While the actors are yet to react to Gadar 2’s historic opening weekend, a couple of photos of the duo coming face-to-face has surfaced online. A Reddit user shared a photo collage in which Sunny was seen greeting and hugging Akshay. The actor twinned in white as they met each other. The Reddit user claimed that the photo was taken after Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released.

