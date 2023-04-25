Emotional Aishwarya Rai Falls On Mani Ratnam's Feet After He Reveals Why She Is Perfect for PS2; Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn’t stop herself from falling on Mani Ratnam’s feet after the Ponniyin Selvan 2 director praised her for being perfect for the film. The actor and the director joined the team of PS2 for a press conference in Mumbai. At the event, Ratnam was asked if he considers Aishwarya as his lucky charm. The director confessed that he approaches Aishwarya only if he thinks that she will fit the part and she has always come through with his expectations.

“A filmmaker is a very, very selfish person. Absolutely heartless and selfish. The only thing you care about is the film. How much ever I love her, I will ask her only if I think she’s right for the role. Every time I’ve asked is only because I’ve believed she’s absolutely right for the role and she’s been nice enough to say yes. So it’s not luck, it’s not a charm, it’s only her talent and her personality that would portray this character," the director said.

Listening to him praise her, Aishwarya instantly got up from her seat and fell to his feet, seeking his blessings and showing her admiration towards him. Watch the video below:

For the unversed, Aishwarya has worked with Mani Ratnam multiple times now. They first collaborated on Iruvar in 1997 and reunited for Guru in 2007. They then came together for Raavan in 2010 before he roped her in for Ponniyin Selvan 1, which was released last year, and Ponniyin Selvan 2, which will release this weekend.

Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni) and boasts star-studded cast members such as Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi also feature in the film. AR Rahman, Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi Varman are among the technical crew working on the movie as the composer, editor, and cinematographer, respectively. The next part of the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 28.

