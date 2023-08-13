Emotional Priyanka Chopra Tears Up at Nick Jonas' Jonas Brothers Concert, Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra got emotional at her husband Nick Jonas’ concert with his Jonas Brothers. On Saturday night, the Jonas Brothers performed in the US and Priyanka made her way to attend it. She joined her in-laws in the stands to watch and cheer for the Jonas Brothers. However, there came a point in the concert that Priyanka appeared to be moved by a performance and was also in tears.

A video, that has now gone viral, showed the actress wiping her tears off. The video was shared by a fan account and they revealed that she teared up after the opening song was performed. Watch the video below:

Ahead of the concert, Priyanka shared a video of The Jonas Brothers’ carrying out their sound check at the stadium. She wrote, “Wohoooo, Opening Night Of The Tour #soundcheck”. Giving a glimpse of the backstage, Priyanka also shared another story with the caption, “Decked Out” with a red heart emoji. In the third photo, Priyanka shared a photo of Nick Jonas from his wardrobe, who donned an all white ensemble.

Back in 2021, Nick had opened up about how Priyanka Chopra has supported him, when one of his albums under-performed and he was heartbroken. “My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform like I wanted it to. Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album’. The way she loved me through it and was just proud, meant a lot,” Nick shared in their Jonas Brothers’ YouTube channel.