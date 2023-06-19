Emotional Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Hug Each Other At Karan Deol's Reception, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on June 18. The couple hosted a reception in the evening for Bollywood friends. The function was a star-studded event as Kapil Sharma along with his wife Ginni Chatrath, Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh were seen marking their attendance. Videos and pictures are seen making rounds on the internet and making fans go gaga. Well, one such video is going viral in which Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol hold hands on stage as Sonu Nigam crooned an evergreen song.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Sonu Nigam singing Yaadon Ki Baraat as Bobby Deol did some hand gestures and lip synced to the iconic song. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol who was also present on stage holds hands with Bobby. The clip ends with the two brothers embracing each other in a long brotherly hug.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “So wholesome". Another one commented, “Superb family bond we can see!" Someone else said, “What a lovely moment!" A fan also stated, “This is really fantastic.". Another one commented, “Ye hota hai parivar aur shaadi".

In a seperate video, we can see Kapil seated with Ranveer and Deepika and enjoying Sonu Nigam’s live song performance. Other guests are also seen enjoying the evening. In the same video, he is also seen posing with veteran actor Dharmendra. As soon as the video surfaced, fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Ranveer looks so good. Man can pull off simple as well as crazy looks.” Another wrote, “They look so good together.”

On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram to share the official photos from the wedding. Sharing the wedding pictures, he wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” In the first photo, one can see Drisha keeping her hand on Karan’s shoulder as they partakein on the wedding rituals. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans congratulated the couple. Ranveer Singh also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.