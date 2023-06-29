'Emraan Hashmi Can Recite Entire Holy Quran By Heart': Actress Humaima Malick

Bollywood actor Emran Hashmi has been in the film industry for almost two decades, and throughout his career, the actor has given many hit films like Jannat and Murder. While the actor has impressed the audience and critics with his versatility, not much is known about his personal life. Recently, his 2014 film Raja Natwarlal’s co-star, Humaima Malick revealed that Emraan is a highly respectable man who values his job and co-workers and he can recite the holy Quran by heart.

During a recent interaction, the Pakistani actress heaped praises on Emraan and recalled the shooting days when she used to work with the actor. “He can recite the entire Quran by heart. We used to gather together and recite Ayahs. I highly respect him as a person. A man who values his job and his coworkers is a man who values respect," she shared.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the film Selfiee opposite Akshay Kumar. He played a role of a policeman who is an ardent fan of Akshay Kumar’s character but the refusal of a selfie from the actor turns out to be a mass campaign against Hashmi’s character.

Hashmi will be next seen in Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG. He is set to be portraying the role of an antagonist in the film. The actor recently shared the first look of his character from the film on social media. In the still, Emraan can be seen in a vintage avatar as he donned a checkered overcoat with a white shirt and a tie. He rounded off his look with brown sunglasses.

The production house of the film, DVV Danayya, shared the poster and wrote, “When we have the OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking…Presenting you all, the nemesis Emraan Hashmi! (sic)."

When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking… 🔥🔥🤙🏻Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi! #FireStormIsComing 🔥#TheyCallHimOG 💥 pic.twitter.com/CmBBTFvSdR — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) June 15, 2023

Apart from OG, Emraan will also reportedly be a part of Tiger 3. The actor will be seen in a villainous avatar yet again in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starter. Tiger 3 is slated to release later this year.