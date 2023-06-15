Emraan Hashmi Plays the Villain in Pawan Kalyan’s OG, First Look Out

Emraan Hashmi has joined the cast of Pawan Kalyan’s OG and he will be seen playing the role of a villain in the movie. The actor, on Thursday, took to Instagram and not only confirmed that he will be seen in the movie but also shared the first look of his role. Emraan look menacing in the poster.

In the still, Emraan is seen wearing a checkered overcoat with a white shirt and a tie. He completed the look with a pair of vintage, brown sunglasses. He shared the look with the caption, “#OG." The production house behind the film, DVV Danayya, also shared the poster and wrote, “When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking.. Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi! #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG (sic).”

When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking… Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi! #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG pic.twitter.com/CmBBTFvSdR — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) June 15, 2023

OG is directed by Sujeeth and marks Emraan’s first South Indian film. The film is produced by the same house that produced SS Rajamouli’s RRR. OG went on floors in Mumbai in April. The movie is touted to be a gangster drama. According to latest reports, the six-day Mumbai schedule was wrapped up with solo scenes of the Power Star. The shooting moved to Pune after the Mumbai schedule was wrapped.

The film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. Pawan Kalyan has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the most feared underworld mafia character. The audience will also get to see some flashbacks in OG, the shooting of which will be conducted in Japan.

Apart from OG, Emraan is reportedly a part of Tiger 3. The actor is playing a baddie yet again in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headlined film. The film is slated to release later this year.