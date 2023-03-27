Swapnil Joshi is one of the most loved actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. He has worked in many dramas, serials, films, and web series. Known as the ‘Chocolate Hero’, Swapnil often wins the hearts of the audience with his remarkable performances. His latest television show Tu Tevha Tashi was a huge hit among the audience. Recently, he bid adieu to the serial’s entire team as it came to an end. Shilpa Tulaskar, Abhidnya Bhave, Abhishek Rahalkar, Rumani Khare, Swanand Ketkar, Suhas Joshi, Ujwala Jog, and Sunil Godabole have also appeared in prominent roles in the serial. Swapnil penned an emotional post after the last episode was aired on Zee Marathi.

He captioned the post, “The end is never easy! The last shot in the series ‘Tu Tevha Tashi’ was one of the most difficult shots of my entire career. Not because it was technically tough but because there were tears of joy in everyone’s eyes at that time”. Swapnil further wrote, “We call our work a family affair! And we take pride in it. Coz we live together. We laugh together. We love together. And we will always be a part of this family even though we won’t see each other every day”.

Swapnil’s fans are now showering him with love and affection in the comments section. One social media user wrote, “Swapnil Joshi, all your television series ELDG to Jeevlaga and now T3 has always been amazing”. Another user commented, “Going to miss you all. Very talented, amazing star cast, great bond & chemistry between the co-stars”. The third user commented, “Will miss you watching every day”. One user also wrote, “This was one of the best episodes”.

Swapnil Joshi is best known for films like Friends, Shri Krishna, and Tula Kalnnaar Nahi. Some of his other notable projects include Vaalvi, Bali, Mogra Phulaalaa, Ranangan, Laal Ishq, and Fugay. He has a few projects in the pipeline including Adhuri Ek Kahani, Saath Saath, Hare Kkaanch Ki Choodiyaan, and an untitled project.

He tied the wedding knot with Leena Aradhye in 2011. Earlier, he was married to Jui Raut.

