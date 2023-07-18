'End of an Era': South Actress Nithya Menen Mourns Grandparents' Demise

Nithya Menen, a renowned actress in the entertainment industry, has garnered acclaim for her impressive acting skills and versatility across multiple regional languages. Currently, she is experiencing a difficult period following the loss of her grandparents. Nithya took to Instagram last Saturday to share a heartfelt post, marking the end of an era.

In candid pictures from a family event, Nithya can be seen kneeling in front of her grandmother, embracing her tightly, while her grandfather laughs wholeheartedly. The actress looks divine in a pink and white silk saree, exuding grace and elegance.

In the caption of the post, Nithya wrote, “End of an Era. Goodbye, Ammamma and my cherry man. See you on the other side." She also added a song, Samuel Kim’s instrumental version of “See You Again," to convey her emotions.

Singer Benny Dayal and actress Rashi Khanna expressed their condolences by leaving red heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Vinay Forrt also reached out, writing, “Stay strong."

Fans of Nithya also joined in paying their respects and offering support. One fan wrote, “Condolences to you and your family! Sending you lots of prayers." Another person commented, “Sending you lots of love and strength akka" (a term used to refer to an elder sister in certain South Indian languages).

Nithya has appeared in numerous notable films throughout her career, including 180, Bangalore Days, Mani Ratnam’s Ok Kanmani, Janatha Garage, Ustad Hotel, Mersal, and Thiruchitrambalam, among others. She has also made a mark in the Telugu audience with films like Bheemla Nayak and Skylab.

In 2019, Nithya made her Bollywood debut in the film Mission Mangal, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The movie achieved great success at the box office that year. Her most recent appearance was in 19 (1)(a) with actors Vijay Sethupathi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Indrans, released last year. Nithya has ventured into the world of web series, featuring in notable projects such as Amazon Prime Original’s Modern Love: Hyderabad, Breathe 2 and Sony LIV’s Wonder Women.

During this challenging time, fans and well-wishers continue to support Nithya Menen, offering their condolences and sending positive energy her way.