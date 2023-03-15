The trailer of director V Jayashankarr’s upcoming film Ari has been released a while ago. The film has a stellar star cast featuring Saikumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Anasuya, Srikanth Iyengar, Viva Harsha, Surabhi Prabhavati and Vinod Verma. The trailer of the film has gained a decent response from the audience. Now, veteran producer Ashwini Dutt has also reacted to it. The producer said that the trailer is very engaging and exciting and also appreciated the team.

The veteran producer of Vyjayanthi Films stated that he has watched the trailer of Ari movie produced by Seshu Garu through MSK Prasad Garu.

“I felt it was very engaging and exciting. Whenever Krishna appears on the screen, I feel a positive vibe and good fortune, just like in the films of our Vyjayanthi Films. I am sure the technicians have given their best to attain these visuals. Mangli’s song is so divine. I wish and believe this film turns out to be the blockbuster hit of this summer,” he added.

V Jayashankarr is known to have a record of creating critically acclaimed films that have contributed to the positive reception of the trailer. The trailer of Ari is well edited with intense music and a fast-paced narrative that engages the audience throughout. It intrigues and has the elements of mystery and suspense.

The trailer also suggests that there may be a supernatural element to the film which is captivating. The film appears to be a psychological thriller with the story narrating about the six enemies of the mind which were revealed by the end of the trailer. The six enemies are pride, jealousy, Lust, greed, Attachment and anger.

The strong performance of the actors in the trailer along with the gripping storyline has made the viewers intrigued and excited at the same time to see how many surprise elements the film holds.

Watch the trailer here:

The release date of the film is yet to be revealed by the Ari Team.

