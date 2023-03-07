Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Conman Sukesh Sends Wishes to Jacqueline, Says 'I Love You'; RRR Fame Ram Charan Saves SRK's Jawan?

Read more

time that Charan and SRK will be sharing the screen space. Interestingly, Charan will also make a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

In another news, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how the Hindi film industry has been impacted by an “anti-Bollywood narrative” which started by a “certain section” of media during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t think everybody does it,” Ranbir told News18 Showsha in an exclusive interview. “But I have been seeing this since a couple of years that suddenly there’s an anti-Bollywood narrative has started post the Covid-19 pandemic which hasn’t stopped yet whether it’s comparing it with South film industry…”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is turning heads at Paris Fashion Week and how! The actress, who is also a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, shared a photo of her ahead of the Women’s Fall-Winter fashion show. The XXX: Return of the Xander Cage star looked smoking hot in the stylish couture as she donned a mini blazer without pants for the Paris Fashion week. The actress nailed the runway model look with her shiny tresses left open in the air and her smokey eyes. Deepika is also one of presenters at the 95th Oscars this year.

