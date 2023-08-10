Esha Deol Drops Throwback Childhood Photo With 'Darling Papa' Dharmendra: 'Never Understood Why...'

Esha Deol surprised fans on Thursday after she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a throwback childhood picture with her father, veteran actor Dharmendra. In the priceless picture, a little Esha can be seen sporting a pink saree as she flaunts her adorable smile. Her father, Dharmendra can also be seen lying on a couch right behind her as he wrapped his arm around his daughter.

In the caption of her post, Esha called Dharmendra her ‘darling papa’. “Never understood why I couldn’t keep a straight face as a kid in photos. I guess that explains the नौटंकी in me ♥️ With my darling papa at one of his outdoor shoots back in the 80’s," she wrote. Check out the post here:

This is not the first time that Esha Deol has expressed love for her father on social media. Earlier this year, Hema Malini’s family skipped Karan Deol’s wedding. There were rumours that Hema Malini’s family was invited to Karan’s wedding, but they chose to skip it. Later, Dharmendra posted a seemingly apologetic note to Hema and their daughters Esha and Ahana. Back then too, Esha dropped a throwback picture with her father from her wedding. “Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally and you know that. Cheer up and always be happy and healthy. Love u," she had written.

For the unversed, Esha Deol is Dharmendra’s daughter from his second marriage with Hema Malini. Prior to Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur with who he has two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

While Esha has been missing from the screen for a long time now, Dharmendra was recently seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.