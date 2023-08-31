Esha Deol Had To Seek Hema Malini's Permission For The Bikini Scene In Dhoom: 'When I Asked Her...'

We all know Esha Deol through her myriad characters in Dhoom, Kaal, No Entry, Dus and the quite recent Ajay Devgn’s OTT series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The actress who emerged a breakthrough star in her career has always been open about how her family had a conservative outlook initially towards her acting in films. On similar lines, Esha Deol recalled her iconic bikini scene in Dhoom, for which she had sought permission from her mother Hema Malini.

In a conversation with the entertainment portal Zoom, Esha Deol shared, “Of course I had to take permission from my mum about (the bikini). I feel I needed to take it, but when I went and asked, she asked me, ‘Are you seriously asking me something like this. Don’t you go on holidays with friends and wear a bikini on a beach?’ and I know that the people who I was shooting with, I was in good hands."

She further recalled how that film garnered her love and admiration,"It was one of the most lovely, fun scripts ever, and the role of Sheena was very much resonating with me; tough chick, bindaas, and bold. Somewhere ,I am still that. I was all of that and of course I had to look toned and work out. I have always been athletic, and genetically, I have been blessed with a good physique I feel, so I had to just work harder on that and achieve what my producer Aditya Chopra wanted and the audience loved it," the actress stated.

Earlier, the Dhoom actress had opened up about her bond with Dharmendra, where she spoke her mind on his reluctance regarding her joining the entertainment industry.During a freewheeling conversation with ETimes, Esha Deol had shared,

“It comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male; they are known to be very protective of the women in their families. This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its own course, and everything falls into place eventually."

For the unversed, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are Dharmendra’s daughters from his second marriage with Hema Malini. Prior to Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur with who he has two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was reportedly just 19 years old. It is claimed that Dharmendra married Hema without giving Prakash a divorce.