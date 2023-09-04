Esha Deol Opens Up On Sunny Deol's Iconic Hand Pump Scene In Gadar 2: 'I Knew How Much Bhaiya...'

Sunny Deol’s family has seized every opportunity to talk about his mega-blockbuster film Gadar 2. His half-sister and actress Esha Deol has also often jumped on the Gadar 2 bandwagon to promote the film. She recently spoke about the film’s iconic hand pump scene and called it the highlight of the film.

In the original 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Sunny Deol uprooted a hand pump and left fans in a frenzy. It quickly became a favorite among fans, who still fondly remember the scene. In the sequel, Gadar 2, a scene featuring Sunny giving a look at the hand pump was enough to excite fans.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Esha lauded the scene saying, “That was the highlight. I loved it. They just had a shot of him (Sunny Deol) looking at the hand pump, and people just got scared and ran. It was amazing. Just the look and the close-up of that moment was enough for people to get scared. That was the beauty of that scene."

The actress had earlier told India Today in an interview, “I knew how much bhaiya had been shooting for it and it really meant a lot to him. And when it is doing so well, we are all equally happy for him and it is well deserved. Only Sunny Deol can do what he did in a film like Gadar 2."

Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11 this year. The film recently entered the Rs. 500 crore club in only 24 days since its release, breaking the records of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Recently, a huge party was thrown to celebrate the film’s success. The star-studded event was attended by industry stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among others.

Gadar 2 features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively from the original 2001 film.