Esha Deol Praises Kangana Ranaut's Acting and Disagrees That She Should Be Just A Politician: 'I Loved Her..'

Actor Esha Deol recently complimented Kangana Ranaut’s acting abilities and disagreed with an interviewer who suggested that Kangana’s social media presence is more responsible for her popularity than her films. Kangana frequently uses Twitter and Instagram to express her views not only about the Indian film industry but also about various aspects of the country, including her political opinions.

Esha recently offered a sneak peek of her Mumbai bungalow during an interview with Bollywood Bubble. During the interview, she engaged in a game with the interviewer, in which she had the opportunity to pose three questions. One of her questions was, ‘Which actress, from this generation, do you feel should honestly take up some other profession?’

When the interviewer replied that Kangana should become a politician since “her tweets are a major point of conversation”, Esha disagreed. She said, “She is a fantastic actor. I loved her in Thalaivi. Even my mom, being an actor, is in politics, so what? I don’t agree. I think she’s doing a great job.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii was released in theatres in 2021 and is now streaming on Netflix. The film is based on the life of former actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film features Kangana as Jayalalithaa and South superstar Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran. The film explores the relationship between Jayalalithaa and MGR and the former’s rise as an actor and a politician.

Kangana Ranaut is often asked if she plans to join politics anytime soon. Back in May, in an interview, the actress was asked the same once again when she mentioned that ‘I want to be a politician’ is a ‘vulgar thought’. She argued that one should not talk about this on his own but should rather let people decide it.

Meanwhile on the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, alongside Suniel Shetty, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.