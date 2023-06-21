Esha Deol Reacts To Karan Deol's Wedding, Kangana Ranaut Trolled For Dragging Hrithik Roshan Again

Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol - son of superstar Sunny Deol - tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of his family and close friends. After an intimate wedding ceremony, the Deol family hosted a reception which was a star-studded affair. However, what grabbed many eyeballs was the absence of Hema Malini, who is married to Dharmendra, and their daughters Esha and Ahana from all ceremonies. Now, Esha has finally congratulated her step-nephew on his wedding with Drisha and sent her best wishes to the newlyweds.

On June 18, the team of Adipurush decided to make “alterations" to the film’s dialogues after the dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. “Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been modified to “Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

Honey Singh Death Threat: Popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has claimed to have received threat call from Goldy Brar, the main accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The singer reportedly approached Delhi Police for protection. He reportedly visited the Delhi Police headquarters where he met the Commissioner to file a complaint on Wednesday.

Kangana Ranaut is getting trolled after a new promo of Tiku Weds Sheru, a film produced by her, featured a dig at Hrithik Roshan. On Wednesday, Prime Video released a video in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen introducing himself as ‘Sheru’, a Bollywood actor and producer who has worked with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and even Aamir Khan. While listing the names, Nawaz’s Sheru purposely takes Hrithik Roshan’s name and explains the reason behind his missing photo.

Filmmakers are often known to foster and plan projects for years enabling them to give audiences an experience like never before. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, considered amongst one of the top directors in Indian cinema, is known for his grand and visually stunning productions. He is also known to nurture his passion projects for years before bringing them to life on the silver screen. Now, News18 Showsha has learnt that Bhansali has finally decided to bring Baiju Bawra to life after 20 years of “meticulous planning”.

