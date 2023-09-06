Esha Deol REJECTED Golmaal And Omkara, Reveals 'People Would Want To Throw Slipper...'

Esha Deol has come a long way in showbiz. The actress is currently celebrating the recognition of her short film Ek Duaa which got a special mention at 69th National Awards in the Non-Feature Films Category. While speaking about the same, the actress also revisited her career and also confessed to missing out and passing on some major work opportunities.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed that she rejected Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal. Not just that, she further added that she declined an opportunity to work with Vishal Bhardwaj in Omkara. The actress who now regrets doing the same shared, “I regret passing on Golmaal. If I name all the films that I passed on, people would want to throw a slipper at me. But honestly speaking the people who went on to do those films and those characters have done a fantastic job. I even rejected Omkara. I was asked for the role that Bipasha Basu ended up playing, but she was absolutely… she justified that role. I am glad she did it, she was so good.”

Both Omkara and Golmaal turned out to be massive blockbusters in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile on the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, alongside Suniel Shetty, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

On the other hand, Esha’s half brother Sunny Deol’s recently released film Gadar 2 turned out to be a box office success. The film has already minted over Rs 500 crores at the ticket window. She earlier told India Today, “I knew how much bhaiya had been shooting for it and it really meant a lot to him. And when it is doing so well, we are all equally happy for him and it is well deserved. Only Sunny Deol can do what he did in a film like Gadar 2."