Esha Deol Responds To Dharmendra's Apology With Emotional Post, Says 'Love You Papa, Cheer Up'

Esha Deol has finally responded to her father Dharmendra’s emotional post in which he appeared to apologise to her and Hema Malini, days after his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding. Dharmendra’s personal life became a subject of discussion on the internet during Karan’s wedding, owing to the veteran actor’s two marriages. Prior to his wedding with Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur.

There were rumours that Hema Malini’s family was invited to Karan’s wedding, but they chose to skip it. On Thursday evening, Dharmendra posted a seemingly apologetic note to Hema and their daughters Esha and Ahana. Now, Esha has shared a priceless throwback photo with her father from her wedding alongside a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally and you know that. Cheer up and always be happy and healthy. Love u." Esha also tagged her mother and husband Bharat Takhtani.

Karan Deol - son of superstar Sunny Deol - tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of his family and close friends. However, Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana were missing from all ceremonies.

Hema Malini has time and again spoken out about maintaining a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" and how she and Dharmendra have had “an unconventional marriage".

While Hema did not react to Karan’s wedding, Esha Deol recently sent her best wishes to her step-nephew and Drisha. In her Instagram Story, Esha wrote, “Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love."