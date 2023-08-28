Esha Deol Says Not Trying to Justify Her Relationship with Sunny Deol in Public: 'We Are Very...'

Actress Esha Deol opened up about her viral photos with stepbrothers, actor Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. For the unversed, earlier this month, Esha hosted a special screening of Gadar 2 for her family. This included Sunny and Bobby. Photos of them posing together had gone viral. While fans were thrilled to see Dharmendra’s children in one frame, Esha has now clarified that the trio did not do it to justify their relationship with each other.

Speaking with ETimes, Esha said that she is not going the extra mile to justify her relationship. “Honestly, the picture happened very organically. It was not planned. We are very private as a family. We are very respectful towards each other. I feel that whether I tie him Rakhi or not is none of anyone else’s business. But I think because we are actors, people want to do that moment."

“I have been tying rakhi to my brothers since I was a kid and we continue doing so. But we are not here to prove to people. Like I said, the photo at ‘Gadar 2’ screening happened very organically. That was a beautiful moment and we saw the audience and the public getting emotional about it. But for us, we have a lot of pictures together in our family, I think," she added.

Hema Malini, Esha’s mother, had also reacted to the viral photos. Speaking with News18, the veteran actress said that she is ‘very happy’ with the sight however, this is not something new for her. “Many times they keep coming home and all but we do not publish it anywhere, we are not the type to take pictures and immediately put it up on Instagram. We are not that kind of a family," she told us.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha has been doing a handful of projects lately. She was last seen in Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega this year. She also seen in Ek Duaa. The movie received a special mention during the 69th National Film Awards.