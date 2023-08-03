Esha Deol To Soha Ali Khan, Actresses Who Couldn't Be As Successful As Their Mothers

Bollywood is the largest film industry in the world in terms of number of films produced every year. Each actor and actress has a unique tale of triumph and failure. But star kids have it easy, at least when it comes to getting launched. However, being a star kid does not guarantee a prosperous career.

There have been several Bollywood heroines from the 1980s and 1990s who achieved significant success and established their distinct identities in the public eye, but unfortunately, their daughters had less successful film careers. Let’s explore a few of them:

1. Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanuja Mukerji excelled as an actress, making her debut in the 1950 film Chhabili and quickly establishing herself in Bollywood with successful films like Do Chor, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Anubhav, and Haathi Mere Saathi. However, her younger daughter, Tanishaa, faced difficulties in achieving the same level of success. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Sssshhh and subsequently appeared in films like Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao!, Sarkar and Tango Charlie without starring in any major hits.

2. Hema Malini and Esha Deol

Hema Malini, Bollywood’s Dream Girl, had a highly successful professional life, ruling the industry for several decades with hits like Sholay, Baghbhan and Seeta Aur Geeta. However, her daughter, Esha Deol, faced a different fate. Her Bollywood debut in the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe faced box office disappointment. Despite later finding success with the blockbuster movie Dhoom, she appeared in films like Insan, Cash and Tell Me O KKhuda with only a few hits.

3. Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore, one of Bollywood’s stunning actresses, made her debut in 1959 with the film Apur Sansar and worked in successful movies like Mausam, Devar and Daag: A Poem of Love. Her youngest child, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, did not achieve the same level of success in Bollywood as her mother. Despite making her debut in the 2004 movie Dil Maange More and starring in the highly successful Rang De Basanti, her subsequent films like Tum Mile and Khoya Khoya Chand did not become hits.

4. Moon Moon Sen and Riya Sen

Moon Moon Sen, known for her husky-toned voice and boldness, made her debut in 1984 with Andar Baahar and had a successful career in the Hindi and Bengali industries with super hit movies like 100 Days and Sirivennela. However, her daughter Riya Sen had a moderate film career. She started as a child actress and made her Bollywood debut as a lead actress in the movie Style in 2001. Despite appearing in films like Jhankaar Beats, Plan and Heyy Babyy, she faced limited success and mainly appeared in average movies.

5. Mala Sinha and Pratibha Sinha

Mala Sinha ruled the box office between 1952 and 1970 with successful films like Roshanara. Her daughter, Pratibha Sinha, made an unsuccessful debut in 1992 with the film Mehboob Mere Mehboob and later acted in movies like Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Zanjeer and Raja Hindustani before deciding to quit her acting career and get married in 2000.

6. Salma Agha and Sasha Agha

Salma Agha made her Bollywood debut with the film Nikaah in 1982 and gave hit films like Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki and Bobby. However, her daughter Sasha Agha, who made her acting debut in 2013 with Aurangzeb appeared in four films and was last seen in the movie Khoj.