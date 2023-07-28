Esha Deol Wishes Her ‘Adventurous Junkie’ Sister Ahana Happy Birthday With A Sweet Post; Check Photo

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter Ahana Deol is celebrating her birthday. The family members are wishing her on social media. Sister Esha Deol also wished her with a heartwarming post on social media. She expressed her love for the “adventurous junkie" and shared a delightful throwback picture that melted the hearts of their fans.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Esha wrote, “Happy birthday my Anni baby. I pray for you to always be happy & healthy & continue being that adventurous junkie. Love you very much my precious baby sister.” In the photo, which looks at their holiday, we can see both sisters posing for the camera. They are dressed casuals and are looking very pretty. Both are serving sister goals. Fans also wished Ahana in the comment section.

Take a look here:

Earlier in the day, she took to her Instagram stories and shared the trailer with a slew of emojis such as clapping hands emojis, heart emoji, evil eye emoji and more. She also tagged Sunny Deol in the post and thus displayed her affinity and doting nature towards her brother ahead of his big release this year.

Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, began her acting journey with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. However, the actress shot to fame with the YRF movie, Dhoom in 2004. Initially, her father had an objection to her decision to make a career in acting. But, he later agreed and supported the actress in her decision.

Esha then went on to appear in films like No Entry, Shaadi No. 1, Cash, Darling and others. Only a few know that she was a football champion but despite that, she followed her dream of becoming an actor.

Ahana Deol maintained her distance from the films. Ahana is a trained classical dancer, just like her mother and sister. She married her long-time boyfriend, Vaibhav Vora, in 2014. Vaibhav Vora is a resident of Delhi. They both have a son named Darien.