HOT! Esha Gupta Flaunts Cleavage As She Blows Kiss in Sizzling Bikini, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is once again raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a hot bikini. Esha often sends her fans into a frenzy with her racy photo shoots and videos. Now, an old video of Esha chilling on a beach in a rusty orange bikini is going viral on social media.

In the short video, Esha can be seen playfully running on the beach. At one point, she blows a kiss into the camera. The Bollywood diva looked super glamorous in the sexy bikini. She simply captioned her video: “Sunshine".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3. In Aashram 3, Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby Deol. Earlier in an interview with us, the actress had said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha said.