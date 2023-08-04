CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sexy! Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Beach Body In A Sizzling Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 18:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is turning up the heat in a very racy bikini and a cutout dress. Check out her sexy video here.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who is known for her bold fashion statements, is turning up the heat on Instagram. The actress put out her summer vibes, posing for a very sexy snap in a scintillating bikini. Esha took to her Instagram account on a sunny Friday afternoon to share the new snap with her 14.6 million followers. The actress is currently vacationing in Italy.

Needless to say, Esha looked sensational as she teamed her sexy bikini with a pair of sunglasses and a hat. She styled her black tresses loose, with a simple waved curl. In another post, Esha goofed around in a racy cutout dress while flaunting her bombshell body.

Earlier this year, Esha Gupta made headlines for her risque outfit at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Speaking with News18 exclusively about the outfit, Esha said, “The response [to my outfit] has been really amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best dressed and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant.”

“It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers and its flowy [silhouette] make it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco,” she told us.

first published:August 04, 2023, 18:54 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 18:54 IST