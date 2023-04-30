CHANGE LANGUAGE
Esha Gupta Gets Brutally Trolled After Video of Her 'Oops Moment' Goes Viral; Watch
1-MIN READ

Esha Gupta Gets Brutally Trolled After Video of Her ‘Oops Moment’ Goes Viral; Watch

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 14:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Esha Gupta's latest look has left netizens disappointed and upset. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Esha Gupta's latest look has left netizens disappointed and upset. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Esha Gupta is getting trolled on social media as she made a public appearance in a white bodycon outfit. Here's why.

Esha Gupta’s social media handle is undoubtedly a treat for her fans. The actress never fails to impress all with her hot pictures and videos. She is often hailed as a true fashionista. However, Esha’s latest look has not gone down well with netizens. They are rather left disappointed and upset.

Recently, Esha Gupta was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for an event in Mumbai. She sported a white bodycon outfit, seemingly without a bra. In no time, the video grabbed everyone’s attention and left Esha’s fans shocked. While some questioned if she did not check a mirror before leaving her house, others wrote ‘shame’. Some of the users also called it Esha’s ‘oops moment’.

“Don’t they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house??? Just for seeking some attention 👎," one of the comments read. Another user wrote, “Sharam kro". One of the netizens also questioned her fashion choices and commented, “Gajab haal hai ghor kalyug fashion ke naam per kuch bhi". A user also compared Esha to Urfi Javed and wrote, “Jo Urfi Javed nahi dikhati…yeh woh dikha rhi hai…toh fir urfi toh bahut decent huyee eske samne." Watch the viral video here:

While many trolled the Aashram actress, Esha’s fans also jumped into her defense. “Why people are so much hateful and hostile against women’s bodies," one of the fans wrote. “Hottiiee 🔥 indeed. Not wearing innerwear is the new trend, I guess," another comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3. Talking about her role in the series, the actress earlier told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe.”

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS.
first published:April 30, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated:April 30, 2023, 14:58 IST