Sexy! Esha Gupta Goes Bold In A Racy Thigh-High Slit Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who is known for her daring fashion statements, is turning up the heat on Instagram. An old video of Esha Gupta posing for a very racy photo shoot in a bold outfit is doing the rounds on social media.

Esha looks sensational as she teams her sexy outfit with a pair of fishnet stockings. She styles her black tresses loose, with a simple waved curl. In the hot video, Esha strikes a series of sensuous poses while flaunting her bombshell body.

Esha Gupta, who often sends her fans into a frenzy with her sexy videos and sizzling photo shoots, recently dropped a hot bikini photo on her Instagram account.

Recently, Esha Gupta made headlines for her risque outfit at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Speaking with News18 exclusively about the outfit, Esha said, “The response [to my outfit] has been really amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best dressed and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant.”

“It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers and its flowy [silhouette] make it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco,” she told us.