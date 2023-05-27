CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » HOT! Esha Gupta Goes Bold In A Strappy Dress With Plunging Neckline at IIFA, Sexy Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

HOT! Esha Gupta Goes Bold In A Strappy Dress With Plunging Neckline at IIFA, Sexy Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 00:58 IST

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Esha Gupta looks hottest as ever in a gorgeous gown for IIFA Green Carpet. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Esha Gupta looks hottest as ever in a gorgeous gown for IIFA Green Carpet. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Esha Gupta makes a stylish appearance at IIFA Green Carpet and impresses all. Check out her pictures here.

Esha Gupta has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Friday night too, she made a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2023 Green Carpet and left everyone completely stunned. She sported a shimmery grey gown and looked hottest as ever. Esha ditched accessories and kept her stresses open. What further added charm to her look was her million-dollar smile. Check out the pictures here:

Esha Gupta makes a stylish appearance at IIFA 2023 Green Carpet. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Esha Gupta looks hottest as ever in a gorgeous gown for IIFA Green Carpet. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Esha Gupta sports grey shimmery gown for the mega award show and impresses all. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Esha Gupta ditched accessories and let her outfit take the centerstage. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Do not forget to miss Esha Gupta’s million-dollar smile. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
RELATED NEWS
Esha Gupta’s pictures are now setting fire on social media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Awards 2023 are taking place at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Besides Nora, several other Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Rakul Preet Singh among others are also attending the mega awards.

Meanwhile, talking about Esha Gupta, she was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3, which also starred Bobbe Deol in the lead. Talking about her role in the series, the actress earlier told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe.”

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Esha Gupta
first published:May 27, 2023, 00:58 IST
last updated:May 27, 2023, 00:58 IST