HOT! Esha Gupta Raises The Heat In A Very Racy Black Dress, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Another day another slay! Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is turning up the heat on Instagram in a sexy black cut-out dress. An old video of Esha Gupta posing for a very racy photo shoot in the daring outfit is doing the rounds on social media.

The Bollywood actress looked ultra glamorous as she teamed her sexy outfit with a pair of diamond danglers. She wore her black tresses loose, with a simple waved curl.

Esha Gupta, who often sends her fans into a frenzy with her sexy videos and sizzling photo shoots, on Sunday dropped a series of hot photos of herself in a plunging gown.

The actress looked gorgeous as she flaunted her cleavage in the sexy gown with an extra plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The actress styled her hair in loose, tousled beach waves and went for nude makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3. In Aashram 3, Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby Deol. Earlier in an interview with us, the actress had said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha said.