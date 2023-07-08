CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Esha Gupta Sets Temperature Soaring In Her Hot Bikini Photo; Check Out Here
1-MIN READ

Esha Gupta Sets Temperature Soaring In Her Hot Bikini Photo; Check Out Here

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 09:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Esha Gupta's bikini picture will make your heart skip a beat. (Photo: Instagram)

Esha Gupta's bikini picture will make your heart skip a beat. (Photo: Instagram)

Esha Gupta is setting fire on social media with her latest bikini picture and you must not miss it.

If there is one actress who never fails to impress all with her gorgeous looks on social media, then it is obviously Esha Gupta. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. Each time Esha drops a photo on her Instagram handle, she leaves everyone gasping for breath. This time too, she is setting fire to the internet with her latest photo.

On Friday, Esha took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture in which she was seen posing in a green bikini looking. She kept her tresses open and decided not to look straight into the camera for the click. With a stunning view in the background, Esha looked hotness overloaded in this picture. Check it out here:

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. While many dropped fire emojis, one of the fans wrote, “Hotness meter went into a fever." Another user shared, “trust me, no one is looking at the background view." One of the users revealed, “You were the reason that I joined Instagram 6 years ago."

Esha Gupta often drops hot pictures on social media. Check out some more here:

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead. Talking about her role in the series, the actress earlier told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe.”

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Esha Gupta
  2. bollywood
first published:July 08, 2023, 09:52 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 09:52 IST