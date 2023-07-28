Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay Attacks Ariana Grande: 'She Is Not A Girl’s Girl'

Ariana Grande’s possible separation from her husband Dalton Gomez has surprised many of her fans. While there are reports suggesting the split may have happened earlier in January, there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet. Meanwhile, rumours have circulated online about Grande link-up with Broadway star Ethan Slater. Adding to the speculation, Ethan Slater’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, broke her silence about on their alleged relationship. In a conversation with Page Six, Jay said, “(Ariana’s) the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

Despite the attention from the media, her main priority is caring for her young child. Lilly Jay further said that the attention should be on Grande’s recent split with Gomez, who spent two years as a married couple.

Lilly Jay’s comments about the two artists’ link up came shortly after Ethan Slater, filed for divorce from her. As of now, the specific reason for their separation has not been disclosed yet.

As per TMZ, she told them, “I am asking for privacy and respect as an individual who is not in the entertainment industry and as a mom. I ask to be left alone to rebuild my life and raise the beautiful boy I gave birth to last year."

However, sources informed Page Six that she has been actively reaching out to various news outlets to share her side of the story.

Amidst the ongoing rumours and speculation, the insider states that Lilly Jay’s primary concern is her child’s well-being. They further alleged that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are not at fault.

Reportedly, Grande and Slater started seeing each other after the end of their respective previous relationships.

“Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child,” adds the source.

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay were high school sweethearts. After several years of being in a relationship, they got married in 2018.