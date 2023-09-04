Ethirneechal To Iniya, Top 5 Tamil TV Shows With Highest TRP This Week

The list of the Tamil shows with the highest television rating points (TRP) has been released for this week. Shows from the Sun TV channel have topped the list. According to reports, the Sun TV channel is one of the most watched channels in Tamil Nadu.

The ratings were released by the BARC (Broadcast Research Audience Council), which covered the data from both, rural and urban markets in Tamil Nadu.

The TV show Ethirneechal showed a TRP of 11.45. It is the highest-rated show on the list. The cast of the show includes Madhumitha H, Kaniha, Priyadarshini Neelakandan and Haripriya Isai. It is directed by V Thiruselvam. According to reports, as of May 2023, it is the second-most watched Tamil show internationally. The show is about three sisters who are married into a patriarchal family.

Coming second is the show Kayal with a TRP of 11.39. The show premiered in 2021. The main leads of the show are Chaitra Reddy and Sanjeev Karthik. As per reports, the show is the most-watched Tamil series internationally. It is directed by P Selvam and focuses on a woman named Kayal and the problems she faces as the only breadwinner of her family.

The show Sundari comes in third place, with a rating of 9.97. It has had two seasons so far. The first season premiered in 2021 and the second season was released this year in August. The cast of the show includes Gabriella Sellus, Jishnu Menon, Shreegopika Neelanath and Krishna. The director of the show is Azhagar.

Vanathai Pola comes fourth on the list with a rating of 9.83. The show started in 2020. The leads of the show are Shreekumar and Maanya Anand. A Ramachandran is the director of the show and is about a bond between two siblings.

The new show Iniya made a good start by coming at number fifth with a rating of 9.42. The protagonists of the show are Alya Manasa and Rishi.